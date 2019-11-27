Menu
2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,667KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4354728
  • Stock #: 0281
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG7ES436369
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder

Well maintained and well priced, with plenty of great features, including remote start, Bluetooth, power windows with front one-touch up and down, power adjustable driver's seat, USB port and auxiliary jack, power heated mirrors, and power rear sliding window. Also includes side steps and front tow hooks! Book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler by calling 204-482-5808.

Seating
  • Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • FLEXIBLE FUEL VEHICLE
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Wheels: 17' x 7' Aluminum
  • Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Quick Order Package 22G SLT
  • Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
  • GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

