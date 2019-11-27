2014 RAM 1500

Well maintained and well priced, with plenty of great features, including remote start, Bluetooth, power windows with front one-touch up and down, power adjustable driver's seat, USB port and auxiliary jack, power heated mirrors, and power rear sliding window. Also includes side steps and front tow hooks! Book a test drive at Selkirk Chrysler by calling 204-482-5808.

Seating Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat

Additional Features FLEXIBLE FUEL VEHICLE

Monotone Paint Application

Wheels: 17' x 7' Aluminum

Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Quick Order Package 22G SLT

Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)

GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.