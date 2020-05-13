+ taxes & licensing
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 186,993 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GM8ES359646.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
