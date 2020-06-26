Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-482-5808

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn Limited - $237 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn Limited - $237 B/W

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

Contact Seller

$30,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,681KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5305496
  • Stock #: 20R7665A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT1ES300770
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $31909 - Our Price is just $30980! This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2014 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 126,681 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PT1ES300770 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $236.64 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36915 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2012 Toyota RAV4 Bas...
 96,494 KM
$16,480 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 26,753 KM
$79,980 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 150,506 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-5808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory