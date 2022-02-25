$22,980+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST - Cruise Control
148,211KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8408964
- Stock #: 0844A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KG6ES371568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23669 - Our Price is just $22980!
This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2014 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,211 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 Multimedia Centre.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KG6ES371568.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Uconnect™ 3.0 multimedia centre
