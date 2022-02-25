2014 RAM 1500

$22,980 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 2 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8408964

8408964 Stock #: 0844A

0844A VIN: 1C6RR7KG6ES371568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,211 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Additional Features Uconnect™ 3.0 multimedia centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.