2014 RAM 1500

148,211 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

ST - Cruise Control

Location

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

148,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8408964
  • Stock #: 0844A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG6ES371568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 multimedia centre!

Compare at $23669 - Our Price is just $22980!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2014 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 148,211 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Uconnect 3.0 Multimedia Centre.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7KG6ES371568.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Uconnect™ 3.0 multimedia centre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

