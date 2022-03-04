Menu
2014 RAM 1500

199,922 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2014 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

199,922KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8642393
  • Stock #: 22GL5874A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6ES333411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22GL5874A
  • Mileage 199,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $24699 - Our Price is just $23980!

Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2014 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 199,922 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GT6ES333411.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for three years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

