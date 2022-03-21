2014 RAM 1500

$22,694 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 1 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8973301

8973301 Stock #: 22365B

22365B VIN: 1C6RR7GT4ES254903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,155 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.