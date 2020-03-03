1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry
With over twenty years of experience off the beaten path, the 2014 4Runner lives up to its name in off-road excellence. This 2014 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2014 Toyota 4Runner is one of the few remaining midsize SUV's on the market that embodies the term sport-utility vehicle to the fullest extent. You can drive around off-road with the 2014 Toyota 4Runner because it employs the same rugged body-on-frame architecture that underpins pickup trucks or cruise comfortably down the highway without having to change a thing. The interior offers comfortable and supportive seating while a commanding seating position gives you a clear view of the world outside. The 2014 Toyota 4Runner received some upgrades with a newly redesigned front bumper and the addition of soft touch materials throughout the interior. This SUV has 88,413 kms. It's attitude black metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is SR5. Unleash the brute, the 4Runner SR5 conquers all types of terrain. Rigged with features like skid plates, class III towing with harness and hitch, locking 17-in aluminum alloy wheels, splash guards, running boards, roof rack, front fog lamps, integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, 40/20/40 split-bench rear seat, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, (5) DC power outlets, a back-up camera, and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7