2015 Audi Q5

289,402 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2.0T Progressive

Location

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

+ taxes & licensing

289,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226583
  • Stock #: 23200B
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP7FA106685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 289,402 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The best ideas are the ones that stick, and this Q5 always sticks to the road. This 2015 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 289,402 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

