2015 Buick Enclave
Premium
2015 Buick Enclave
Premium
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,127KM
VIN 5GAKVCKD9FJ135428
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 32,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats!
The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space. This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
With luxurious appointments and features, the Enclave is an upscale family hauler that easily rivals vehicles way outside its price class|The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space.|Buick offers a luxurious three row SUV with the Enclave.|Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave.|This low mileage SUV has just 32,127 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
The Buick Enclave is the SUV built for families with discerning taste and need for space. This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$23,490
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Buick Enclave