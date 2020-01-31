OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning



We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!







The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.



The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 99,250 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La







Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.

Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.

Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.





Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:

- Life Time Tire Warranty

- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee



Sargent says Git R Done



Dealer Permit # 1039





Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.