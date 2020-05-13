+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM! STAY HOME!!! SHOP ONLINE!!! SAVE MONEY!!! In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store. We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. Please contact us directly: Phone: 1-800-204-8620 Text: 204-818-7955 Email: rewy@selkirkchrysler.com We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing. Or arrange an appointment at the dealership. See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online! And let us know how we can assist you. Stay safe everyone, we are all in this together. Compare at $14399 - Our Price is just $13980! Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This low mileage sedan has just 51,769 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $106.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $16658 ). See dealer for details. FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
