Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> If youre buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 86,692 kms. Its champagne silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

86,692 KM

Details Description

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12018643

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,692KM
VIN 2GNALAEK5F6124588

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 86,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 86,692 kms. It's champagne silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

Used 2016 Buick Regal Sport Touring for sale in Selkirk, MB
2016 Buick Regal Sport Touring 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 64,701 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 GMC Acadia SLT 73,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Selkirk GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox