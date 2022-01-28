2015 Chevrolet Equinox

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 2 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8176192

8176192 Stock #: 0813

0813 VIN: 2GNFLGEK3F6426843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,223 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.