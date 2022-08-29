$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Bluetooth
172,309KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9281797
- Stock #: 22593A
- VIN: 1GCVKREH8FZ167522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering unprecedented power, fuel-efficiency and technology, Silverado 1500 is built to get things done. So it is no surprise Silverado was named the Highest Ranked Large Light Duty Pickup in Initial Quality by J.D. Power in 2015. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 172,309 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
