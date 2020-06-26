Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Suburban

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

LT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,698KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5262341
  • Stock #: 673765W
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKC5FR673765
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate!

Car shoppers who require room for big families and the strength to tow big stuff, the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban is still the top pick among SUVs. This 2015 Chevrolet Suburban is for sale today in Selkirk.

The 2015 Chevrolet Suburban has been completely redesigned and gained many improvements including higher-quality interior materials, fold flat third-row seat and an increase in fuel economy. If you have a large family or any other need for lots of seats and lots of cargo room, the Suburban will handle all of that along with your towing needs while offering you a comfortable, solid ride with a long list of features and options to enjoy. This SUV has 145,698 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Seating
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 79,659 KM
$25,991 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 136,228 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE...
 92,141 KM
$19,991 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory