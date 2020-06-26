+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate!
Car shoppers who require room for big families and the strength to tow big stuff, the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban is still the top pick among SUVs. This 2015 Chevrolet Suburban is for sale today in Selkirk.
The 2015 Chevrolet Suburban has been completely redesigned and gained many improvements including higher-quality interior materials, fold flat third-row seat and an increase in fuel economy. If you have a large family or any other need for lots of seats and lots of cargo room, the Suburban will handle all of that along with your towing needs while offering you a comfortable, solid ride with a long list of features and options to enjoy. This SUV has 145,698 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate.
