2015 Dodge Dart

42,906 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

SE - Power Seats - Low Mileage

2015 Dodge Dart

SE - Power Seats - Low Mileage

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,906KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8945806
  • Stock #: A2230A
  • VIN: 1C3CDFAAXFD199432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



This Dodge Dart is a sporty, efficient, powerful, and economical compact sedan that's full of surprises. This 2015 Dodge Dart is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This low mileage sedan has just 42,906 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFAAXFD199432.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

