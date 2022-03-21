2015 Dodge Dart

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 9 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8945806

8945806 Stock #: A2230A

A2230A VIN: 1C3CDFAAXFD199432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,906 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.