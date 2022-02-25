2015 Ford Edge

$22,694 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 5 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8381142

8381142 Stock #: 22136A

22136A VIN: 2FMTK4J9XFBB17955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,544 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.