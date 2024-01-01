$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum - Navigation
2015 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
204,888KM
Used
VIN 1FMJK1MT2FEF21687
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24021B
- Mileage 204,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Expedition Max stands out for its smooth ride, good looks, and tough capability. This 2015 Ford Expedition Max is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Whether it's getting the kids to school or going on a weekend adventure, this Ford Expedition Max is a jack of all trades. This Expedition Max is a longer version of the excellent Expedition SUV making it even more capable and versatile. It's one of the only SUVs that can carry up to eight people plus their cargo while towing a boat without skipping a beat. It even returns good fuel economy thanks to the efficient, reliable engine. Four-wheel drive is standard on all models so this SUV can take you anywhere. If you need an SUV that does it all, this Ford Expedition Max is for you. This SUV has 204,888 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1MT2FEF21687.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2015 Ford Expedition