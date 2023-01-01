$31,796+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,796
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2015 Ford F-150
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$31,796
+ taxes & licensing
179,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10232054
- Stock #: 23198B
- VIN: 1FTEW1EGXFKE92713
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,120 KM
Vehicle Description
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. Simply put, the newly designed 2015 Ford F150 is the toughest, smartest, most capable F-150 ever. It accelerates faster and stops sooner. It tows and hauls more all while doing it more efficiently. Equipped with plenty of purpose-built advancements and safety innovations, it is the ultra capable pickup of the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 179,120 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EGXFKE92713.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steeltown Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7