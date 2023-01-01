2015 Ford F-150

$31,796 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 1 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10232054

10232054 Stock #: 23198B

23198B VIN: 1FTEW1EGXFKE92713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,120 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.