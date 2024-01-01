$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2015 Ford F-150
XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF1FFB85222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2015 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Selkirk. Simply put, the newly designed 2015 Ford F150 is the toughest, smartest, most capable F-150 ever. It accelerates faster and stops sooner. It tows and hauls more all while doing it more efficiently. Equipped with plenty of purpose-built advancements and safety innovations, it is the ultra capable pickup of the future. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 129,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF1FFB85222.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steeltown Ford
1-888-632-0323
2015 Ford F-150