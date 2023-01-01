Menu
2015 Ford F-150

267,409 KM

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

XL SuperCrew

XL SuperCrew

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

267,409KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9998282
  Stock #: 22579B
  VIN: 1FTEX1EPXFFA36278

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 22579B
  Mileage 267,409 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. Simply put, the newly designed 2015 Ford F150 is the toughest, smartest, most capable F-150 ever. It accelerates faster and stops sooner. It tows and hauls more all while doing it more efficiently. Equipped with plenty of purpose-built advancements and safety innovations, it is the ultra capable pickup of the future. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 267,409 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEX1EPXFFA36278.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

