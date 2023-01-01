Menu
The 2015 Mustang attracts drivers with its newly improved ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance car icon. This 2015 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The all-new 2015 Mustang has roared onto the scene. Keeping with the tradition of an iconic muscle car, new technology and a high level of amenities have made this model one of the most popular of all time. This coupe has 114,546 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2015 Ford Mustang

114,546 KM

$20,794

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

2015 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$20,794

+ taxes & licensing

114,546KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8TH6F5410213

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 114,546 KM

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The 2015 Mustang attracts drivers with its newly improved ride and comforts, retro-modern looks, and the sheer appeal of having a performance car icon. This 2015 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. The all-new 2015 Mustang has roared onto the scene. Keeping with the tradition of an iconic muscle car, new technology and a high level of amenities have made this model one of the most popular of all time. This coupe has 114,546 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.14 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7259 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

$20,794

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2015 Ford Mustang