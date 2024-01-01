$17,991+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Acadia
SLE
2015 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1GKKVPKD1FJ324214
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Proven performance, ability and loyalty come together with a level of contemporary styling that you won't get on other SUVs. The 2015 GMC Acadia is an SUV that you can trust. This 2015 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2015 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. It's carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.42 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Email Selkirk GM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$17,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2015 GMC Acadia