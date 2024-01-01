Menu
The 2015 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but dont need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. Its carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1GKKVPKD1FJ324214

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 0 KM

Proven performance, ability and loyalty come together with a level of contemporary styling that you won't get on other SUVs. The 2015 GMC Acadia is an SUV that you can trust. This 2015 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2015 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. It's carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.42 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 866-735-5475 .
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2015 GMC Acadia