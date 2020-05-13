Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk GM

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Savana

2015 GMC Savana

Commercial Cutaway - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Savana

Commercial Cutaway - Low Mileage

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,064KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5009577
  • Stock #: P1194486
  • VIN: 1GD374CG0F1194486
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Low Mileage!

For a professional-grade foundation for your custom van, look no further than the GMC Savana Cutaway. This 2015 GMC Savana Commercial Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2015 GMC Savana Cutaway offers businesses a variety of options. With a proven foundation and a full-length, ladder-type frame, the Savana Cutaway can handle several upfit types, including utility/service, van body, ambulance/rescue, shuttle bus, or school bus upfits. The Savana Cutaway delivers professional-grade reliability and performance you'd expect from GMC. This low mileage van has just 57,064 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2018 GMC Terrain SLT...
 36,309 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 83,793 KM
$19,991 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 171,640 KM
$10,991 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory