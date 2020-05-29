+ taxes & licensing
1-888-632-0323
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
With a comfortable, quiet cabin and a powerful, yet fuel-efficient engine - it's hard not to love this 2015 GMC Sierra full-size pickup. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 86,064 kms. It's onyx black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim blurrs the line between pickup truck and luxury car with some high-end features. Features include an 8-inch color touch radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth, USB ports, an SD card slot, and an aux jack, OnStar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a rear vision camera, a universal home remote, a trailer package, heated leather seats with a memory driver's seat, power-adjustable pedals, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $7437 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee
Sargent says Git R Done
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7