$50,798+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$50,798
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,209KM
VIN 1GT120E89FF663604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
- Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat & Cooled, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23492B
- Mileage 132,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Pedals, power-adjustable
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound with 6 speaker system (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats).
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)
Steering, Recirculating Ball
GVWR, 9500 lbs. (4309 kg) (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)
Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric ...
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Exterior
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
Bumper, front, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Wheelhouse liners, rear (single rear wheel only)
Console, floor mounted, reconfigurable with moveable cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management and hanging file holder capability
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2015 GMC Sierra 2500