1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound System, Remote Start
A modern SUV with a traditional boxy shape, the GMC Terrain has the versatility you need and the refinement you want. This 2015 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 60,376 kms. It's crystal red tintcoat in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Check out our SLT-1 which offers cushy interior, pleasant highway ride, and premium looks -inside and out! Features include Pioneer premium 8-speaker audio, IntelliLink with Bluetooth streaming audio for music, SiriusXM, voice-activated technology for radio and phone, perforated leather-appointed front bucket seats which are heated in front, remote start system, a rear vision camera, and OnStar.
