Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,178KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4851882
  • Stock #: 63783
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F53FA801804
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2015 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

While the Accord has long been recognized as a practical family vehicle, the 2015 Honda Accord Sedan is also a fun choice. This model is refined and elegant while still providing the spacious cabin and trunk families need. One trip around the neighborhood in this sedan, and youll be impressed with the responsive handling and quiet ride. This sedan has 79,178 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 189HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2015 GMC Terrain SLT
 60,376 KM
$19,991 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 126,832 KM
$14,490 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 57,007 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621

Send A Message