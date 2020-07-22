+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning! Selkirk Chrysler's Showroom is open for business! The health and safety of our community is our highest priority and we have taken all the appropriate measures to welcome you back. We remain committed to social distancing, and continue to offer a digital sales experience, virtual test drives, driveway delivery, and more. Choose how you want to shop! We're delighted to serve you. Compare at $10995 - Our Price is just $9770! This Hyundai Accent is an affordable and economical compact car with numerous premium features. This 2015 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design cues and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This hatchback has 164,623 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkcdjr.com/financing_application.htm FINANCING AVAILABLE! We are always looking for trade-ins. Visit our website at selkirkchrysler.com for a free appraisal and for an Instant Cash Offer. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba. Come find out why! Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive. Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
