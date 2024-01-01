$15,991+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,538KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB4FG261957
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 122,538 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats!
A real multipurpose SUV that will keep you safe at all times thanks to the amazing safety tech that is included as standard. This 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Boasting with multiple smart safety features, an excellent range of engines all of which are great performers and unmistakable styling, the Santa Fe Sport is simply an all in one package. This SUV is a proven capable off road warrior that is timid enough to be civilized and refined on the road. With a spacious cabin, and multiple modern options as standard, the value for money is at a high level. Look no further, the 2015 Santa Fe Sport is your new versatile SUV.This SUV has 122,538 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe