<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> The Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV thats equal parts capable, stylish, and comfortable. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 102,527 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS5FW713760 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS5FW713760</a>.

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Cherokee