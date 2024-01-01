$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,527KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS5FW713760
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 102,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!
The Jeep Cherokee is an affordable mid-size SUV that's equal parts capable, stylish, and comfortable. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 102,527 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS5FW713760.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2015 Jeep Cherokee