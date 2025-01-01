Menu
With a reliability rating of above average, and the expected Mercedes Benz luxury, this compact SUV is one of the best on the market. This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. 

Easy to drive, compact and exceptionally fun to drive. This GLA is a stylish compact SUV with a lot of urban attitude yet rugged enough for a short lived off road adventure. Interestingly quick and fuel efficient all at the same time, this GLA is a strong competitor in the compact SUV scene.This SUV has 174,980 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

Used
174,980KM
VIN WDCTG4GB8FJ119340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,980 KM

Vehicle Description

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



With a reliability rating of above average, and the expected Mercedes Benz luxury, this compact SUV is one of the best on the market. This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

Easy to drive, compact and exceptionally fun to drive. This GLA is a stylish compact SUV with a lot of urban attitude yet rugged enough for a short lived off road adventure. Interestingly quick and fuel efficient all at the same time, this GLA is a strong competitor in the compact SUV scene.This SUV has 174,980 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steeltown Ford

