2015 RAM 1500

Sport *Bluetooth, nav, and more!*

2015 RAM 1500

Sport *Bluetooth, nav, and more!*

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,883KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4354677
  • Stock #: 0232A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXFS555858
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder

Beautiful, LOADED truck, with fender flares, lift kit, custom tires, tonneau cover, bedliner, Bluetooth, sunroof, power sliding rear window, all-weather floor mats, heated and vented front seats, power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel, side steps, backup camera, mud flaps, remote start, navigation, and second-row in-floor storage bins! Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive.

Powertrain
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Quick Order Package 26L Sport
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
  • Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets
  • GVWR: 3129 kgs (6900 lbs)
  • Vinyl High-Back Bucket w/Mesh Inserts
  • Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

