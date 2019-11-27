2015 RAM 1500

Beautiful, LOADED truck, with fender flares, lift kit, custom tires, tonneau cover, bedliner, Bluetooth, sunroof, power sliding rear window, all-weather floor mats, heated and vented front seats, power-adjustable front seats, heated steering wheel, side steps, backup camera, mud flaps, remote start, navigation, and second-row in-floor storage bins! Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive.

Powertrain Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT

Additional Features Monotone Paint Application

Quick Order Package 26L Sport

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT

Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)

Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets

GVWR: 3129 kgs (6900 lbs)

Vinyl High-Back Bucket w/Mesh Inserts

Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.