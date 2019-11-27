2015 RAM 1500

Heated and vented front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, remote keyless entry, wood dashboard insert, rear-view camera, USB port ,auxiliary jack, SD card reader, trailer brake controller, and more! Also comes with bedliner, tonneau cover, and side steps. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive.