Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn *Bluetooth* *remote start*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn *Bluetooth* *remote start*

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-5808

  1. 4354722
  2. 4354722
  3. 4354722
  4. 4354722
  5. 4354722
  6. 4354722
  7. 4354722
  8. 4354722
  9. 4354722
  10. 4354722
  11. 4354722
  12. 4354722
  13. 4354722
  14. 4354722
  15. 4354722
  16. 4354722
Contact Seller

$32,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,163KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4354722
  • Stock #: 19R9151A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT8FS572329
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder

Heated and vented front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, navigation, remote keyless entry, wood dashboard insert, rear-view camera, USB port ,auxiliary jack, SD card reader, trailer brake controller, and more! Also comes with bedliner, tonneau cover, and side steps. Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. Call us at 204-482-5808 to book a test drive.

Powertrain
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Additional Features
  • Lower Two-Tone Paint
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Quick Order Package 26K Longhorn
  • Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
  • GVWR: 3129 kgs (6900 lbs)
  • Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SXM/Hands-Free/Nav
  • Full Leather Bucket w/Perforated & Etching
  • Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Gold Painted Inserts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2019 Chrysler 300 S ...
 34,516 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 LX
 137,771 KM
$10,280 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 23,425 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-5808

Send A Message