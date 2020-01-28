Menu
2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

$20,937

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570032
  • Stock #: 19226A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT6FS732285
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 170,000 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7HT6FS732285.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee

Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

