2016 Buick Regal
Sport Touring
2016 Buick Regal
Sport Touring
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
VIN 2G4G35EX7G9197057
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Premium Audio, OnStar, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Climate Control
This Buick Regal hearkens to classic Buick performance names. This 2016 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
One look at the Regal midsize sport sedan, and you instantly remember every thrilling drive you have ever taken. Bold exterior styling lines let you know that it is as eager as you are to push the limits. Design details like its chrome accents add a confident flair, while the exceptionally well-crafted headlamps and tail lamps leave a lasting impression.It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Regal's trim level is Sport Touring. This Regal Sport Touring offers performance and styling enhancements to cement its position as a real road warrior. Standard features include a sunroof, navigation, heated leather seats, fog lights, Buick IntelliLink with an 8-in colour touchscreen, aluminum wheels, Bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control, OnStar, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, and steering wheel controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
2016 Buick Regal