$14,794+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Verano
CONVENIENCE 1 - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$14,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,482KM
VIN 1G4PP5SK0G4168418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,482 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, OnStar, Steering Wheel Controls!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The 2016 Buick Verano is a stylish mid-size sedan that blends luxury with small car convenience. This 2016 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2016 Verano offers the pleasures of Buick refinement in a nimble sedan sized perfectly for city driving. From its sculpted contours and graceful design cues, to its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptionally quiet ride, the Buick Verano luxury sedan is your kind of luxury. Inside is where the Verano truly pleases, with a very upscale feel, premium quality materials and attention to detail the Buick engineers left no stone unturned when designing this masterpiece. This sedan has 83,482 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Verano's trim level is Convenience 1. True to its name, the Convenience Group I is a classy Verano that abounds in comfort and convenience features. It has a sunroof, remote start, leather steering wheel with controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, audio system with an LED color touchscreen display, Buick IntelliLink, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, and a rear vision camera that gives you confidence while backing up. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Onstar, Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $109.66 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $5165 ). See dealer for details.
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
1-888-632-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Buick Verano