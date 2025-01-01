$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,537KM
VIN 1G1BC5SMXG7254709
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 173,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, SiriusXM, USB
An all-new design and chiseled good looks, the Chevrolet Cruze will take your breath away. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
Technology, efficiency, and safety - three key words that best describe the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk, and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks! This sedan has 173,537 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LS. This Cruze LS gives you some impressive standard features. These include a rear vision camera, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevy MyLink and bluetooth streaming, USB port for charging your electronic devices, power windows and door locks plus air conditioning to keep you cool on those hot summer days.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze