2016 Chevrolet Cruze

116,861 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT - Bluetooth

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8250726
  • Stock #: 0844
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB8G7149262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control, Touch Screen!

Compare at $19565 - Our Price is just $18995!

Designed with you and your family in mind. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited is for sale today.

The 2016 Cruze Limited offers more than you would expect to find in a compact car. A prominent grille and a stylish front fascia come together to produce a bold and sporty presence on the exterior. While inside the Cruze Limited you'll discover entertainment features, technology and a host of available smart safety features. Soft touch details and rich colors give this awesome car the ultimate in curb appeal. This sedan has 116,861 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cruze Limited's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT comes with Chev MyLink audio system that comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming for your music, air conditioning, cruise control, the upscale LT appearance package, power windows and lock plus it even comes with a rear vision camera to make backing up a simple and easy task. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Touch Screen.



Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
A/C
Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

