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<b>Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br>The Equinox can prove that whatever life brings, you can rely on it. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.<br> <br>The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies, and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance.<br> <br>This SUV has 168,495 km. Its Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Equinoxs trim level is LT. The most popular Equinox in the line up, the LT model provides a long list of features. These include stylish aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, fully automatic headlights, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, bluetooth with audio streaming, heated front seats and a power driver seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry .<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

168,495 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

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14165719

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,495KM
VIN 2GNALCEK0G1154219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The Equinox can prove that whatever life brings, you can rely on it. This 2016 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2016 Equinox combines impressive style, the latest safety technologies, and the versatility to take on your demanding schedule. The restyled front end catches your eye with its dual-port grille, while the new projector-beam headlamps add illuminating detail to the road ahead. For a refined, polished finish - the rear now reveals bright accents with beautifully sculpted taillamps that add an upscale appearance.

This SUV has 168,495 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular Equinox in the line up, the LT model provides a long list of features. These include stylish aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker audio system, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, fully automatic headlights, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, bluetooth with audio streaming, heated front seats and a power driver seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry .

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La


Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

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1-888-632-XXXX

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1-888-632-0323

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Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2016 Chevrolet Equinox