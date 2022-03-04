Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

108,896 KM

Details Description Features

$21,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,694

+ taxes & licensing

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Power Seat - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Power Seat - Bluetooth

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$21,694

+ taxes & licensing

108,896KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8466519
  • Stock #: 22189A
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST2GF193362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



From it's good looks, to its advanced safety technology the 2016 Malibu is a fantastic midsized sedan. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while helping to provide its agile and sporty ride. This sedan has 108,896 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. This Malibu LT comes with some extra features over the lower LS model. These features include larger aluminum wheels and an 8 way power driver seat with lumbar control. It also comes with a rear vision camera, keyless start, cruise control, a 7 inch touch screen display with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM radio plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, A/c, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Platinum Shield Protection & Tire Warranty included / Total cost of borrowing $4890 ). See dealer for details.

Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Sargent says Git R Done

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
A/C
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 118,392 KM
$27,694 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 94,126 KM
$28,194 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 116,281 KM
$19,694 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory