Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, SiriusXM!
A hard working truck in every aspect, the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado has a new design to showcase a more attractive and muscular look, plus dependable performance and reliability. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,231 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT w/2LT. The Silverado 1500 LT w/2LT combines brains with brawn making it as one of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. Features include the Z71 Off Road Package, hill descent vehicle control, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, LED fog lamps, Chevy MyLink with an 8-in color touchscreen, bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, a remote keyless entry system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Siriusxm.
