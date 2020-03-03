Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT W/2LT - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT W/2LT - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

204-482-1010

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,231KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4811748
  • Stock #: 208247A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC2GZ208247
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, SiriusXM!

A hard working truck in every aspect, the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado has a new design to showcase a more attractive and muscular look, plus dependable performance and reliability. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,231 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT w/2LT. The Silverado 1500 LT w/2LT combines brains with brawn making it as one of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. Features include the Z71 Off Road Package, hill descent vehicle control, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, LED fog lamps, Chevy MyLink with an 8-in color touchscreen, bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, a remote keyless entry system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Saving money has never been easier when you shop here at Selkirk GM!
A quick drive saves you thousands!! Call to set up your test drive TODAY!!
Get behind the wheel of your dream car! Contact us to confirm pricing and availability!
Dealer #1110
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 260+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • Touch Screen
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • SiriusXM
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Body, Pick Up Box
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
  • Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
  • Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
  • Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
  • Radio, HD
  • Mirror caps, body-colour
  • GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
  • Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Selkirk GM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 25,813 KM
$48,490 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota 4Runner ...
 88,413 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic SED...
 125,377 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic
Selkirk GM

Selkirk GM

1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-482-XXXX

(click to show)

204-482-1010

Alternate Numbers
1-888-672-7621

Send A Message