2016 Chevrolet Tahoe
LTZ
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
Used
131,213KM
VIN 1GNSKCKCXGR451834
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 131,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!
This attractive Tahoe is Chevrolet's flagship SUV and is offered in a number of configurations. This 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
A perfect blend of contemporary design and legendary capability, the 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go or what you do. From the moment you first see it, the Tahoe makes a big impression. Its confident, athletic stance demands attention, while the quiet interior surrounds the driver with premium amenities and refined functionality. The Tahoe interior features premium materials that contribute to the functional design, offering the perfect combination of comfort and versatility with an amazing 94.7 cu. ft. of cargo space.This SUV has 131,213 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is LTZ. This LTZ is the height of luxury SUVs with incredible features like heated and cooled leather seats, Premium Bose audio, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind spot detection, park assist, chrome exterior trim, magnetic ride control, and fog lamps. Additional features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, aluminum wheels, heated power mirrors, rear park assist, sidesteps, a backup camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Wi-Fi, Remote Start, Park Assist, Climate Control, Side Steps, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth
