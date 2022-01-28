Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler 300

144,187 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 300

S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-800-204-8620

Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,187KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8250729
  • Stock #: 0758A1
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG9GH170355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour USE THIS ONE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0758A1
  • Mileage 144,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!

Compare at $28835 - Our Price is just $27995!

This Chrysler 300 combines classic North American style and a powerful engine with the latest safety and entertainment technology. This 2016 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 144,187 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our 300's trim level is S. This 300S is a sporty, luxurious sedan that makes a bold statement. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, BeatsAudio 10-speaker premium sound, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, sport mode with paddle shifters, a sporty appearance package with aluminum wheels, sport suspension, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCABG9GH170355.




Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2020 RAM 1500 Trades...
 58,853 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Sp...
 52,145 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Larami...
 17,371 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1011 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-800-204-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-204-8620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory