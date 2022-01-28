$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-800-204-8620
2016 Chrysler 300
S - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
144,187KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250729
- Stock #: 0758A1
- VIN: 2C3CCABG9GH170355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0758A1
- Mileage 144,187 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $28835 - Our Price is just $27995!
This Chrysler 300 combines classic North American style and a powerful engine with the latest safety and entertainment technology. This 2016 Chrysler 300 is for sale today.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 144,187 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 300's trim level is S. This 300S is a sporty, luxurious sedan that makes a bold statement. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, BeatsAudio 10-speaker premium sound, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, sport mode with paddle shifters, a sporty appearance package with aluminum wheels, sport suspension, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCABG9GH170355.
Selkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 1011 Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk, just 15 minutes or a slapshot away from the Perimeter. We pride ourselves in friendly, knowledgeable staff and a no-pressure sales approach. We have been named DealerRater's Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Dealer of the Year for Manitoba for two years running. Come find out why! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
