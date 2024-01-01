$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
CVP Canada Value Package Canada Value Pkg
2016 Dodge Journey
CVP Canada Value Package Canada Value Pkg
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
230,812KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDCAB1GT232608
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23537A
- Mileage 230,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
Practicality is the name of the game when creating a family transporter, and this Dodge Journey has it in spades. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 230,812 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Journey's trim level is CVP Canada Value Package. The CVP trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes standard with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, an electronic vehicle information center, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with six-speaker audio, an aux jack, a remote USB port, power windows, power locks, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB1GT232608.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Cruise Control
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
