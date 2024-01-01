Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start</b><br> <br> This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>Theres no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. Its the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, theres entertainment for everyone. Its time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 101,646 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Journeys trim level is R/T. This sporty Journey R/T is as fun as it is practical. It comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and six-speaker premium audio, rear park assist, remote start, a universal garage door opener, dual-zone automatic climate control, performance suspension, aluminum wheels, and much more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG8GT241526 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDFG8GT241526</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, weve got the perfect fit for you. If youre looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2016 Dodge Journey