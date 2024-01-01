$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather seats - Navigation
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,000KM
VIN 1FM5K8F86GGD18150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio Package!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2016 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 140,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim starts pushing the Explorer into luxury territory. It comes with the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, navigation, and Sony premium audio. You also get leather seats which are climate controlled in the front, power folding third-row seats, a foot-activated hands-free power liftgate, 20-inch premium wheels, a 110V power outlet, front and rear cameras, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Audio Package, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F86GGD18150.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Safety
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Audio Package
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
