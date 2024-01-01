$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford Explorer
SPORT
2016 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
204-482-1010
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,685KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT5GGA16397
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 96,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio Package, Bluetooth, SYNC!
7 passenger seating for a 5 passenger price! The 2016 Explorer needs to be on your shopping list if you're looking to move people. This 2016 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 96,685 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. We might not think of high performance when thinking about mid-size SUV's but think again. This Ford Explorer Sport is sporty inside and out starting with the powerful EcoBoost V6 engine, sport suspension, and intelligent four-wheel drive. On the outside, you get a black grille, dual chrome exhaust tips, and 20-inch sport-styled aluminum wheels. On the inside, you get unique leather seats, SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and Sony premium audio, a power folding third seat, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio Package, Bluetooth, Sync, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT5GGA16397.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.selkirkchevrolet.com/pre-qualify-for-financing/
Selkirk Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd carries an impressive selection of new and pre-owned cars, crossovers and SUVs. No matter what vehicle you might have in mind, we've got the perfect fit for you. If you're looking to lease your next vehicle or finance it, we have competitive specials for you. We also have an extensive collection of quality pre-owned and certified vehicles at affordable prices. Winnipeg GMC, Chevrolet and Buick shoppers can visit us in Selkirk for all their automotive needs today! We are located at 1010 MANITOBA AVE SELKIRK, MB R1A 3T7 or via phone at 204-482-1010.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio Package, Bluetooth, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels
Email Selkirk GM
Selkirk GM
1010 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
Call Dealer
204-482-XXXX(click to show)
204-482-1010
Alternate Numbers1-888-672-7621
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Selkirk GM
204-482-1010
2016 Ford Explorer