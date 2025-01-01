$26,794+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 145" Lariat
2016 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 145" Lariat
Location
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
1-888-632-0323
$26,794
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,736KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF1GKF07401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, SYNC, WiFi 4G!
We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!
The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 170,736 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, Sync, Wifi 4g, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF1GKF07401.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La
Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.
Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk
Dealer Permit # 1039
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Additional Features
Sync
Wifi 4G
Bluetooth. Rear View Camera
Steeltown Ford
933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7
