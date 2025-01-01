Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, SYNC, WiFi 4G!</b><br> <br> We value your TIME, we wont waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you cant make it out to us we will come straight to you!<br><br><br> <br> The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk. <br> <br>The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. Its built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 170,736 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, Sync, Wifi 4g, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF1GKF07401 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF1GKF07401</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La target=_blank>http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La</a><br><br> <br/><br>Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years. <br>Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations. <br>Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.<br><br><br>Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:<br>- Life Time Tire Warranty <br>Cars cost less in Selkirk <br><br>Dealer Permit # 1039<br><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

2016 Ford F-150

170,736 KM

Details Description Features

$26,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 145" Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13119203

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 145" Lariat

Location

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

1-888-632-0323

Contact Seller

$26,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,736KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF1GKF07401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, SYNC, WiFi 4G!

We value your TIME, we won't waste it or your gas is on us! We offer extended test drives and if you can't make it out to us we will come straight to you!



The 2016 F-150 has multiple trims, body styles, engine and drivelines which help provide a solution for any person shopping for a truck. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Selkirk.

The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 170,736 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. With the Lariat, you are now moving into the category of luxury. On the outside, notable features include 18 machined aluminum wheels, body coloured wheel well trims door handles and mirror caps . On the inside standard features on the Lariat include power adjustable leather-trimmed heated seats, simulated wood/metal interior trim, voice activated dual zone air conditioning, push button start, remote start, back up sensors, power-adjustable memory pedals, SYNC3, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, wireless streaming, mobile internet hotspot and power-sliding rear window. In case you forgot it was a truck, the Lariat comes standard with a class IV trailer hitch receiver, a rear view camera with dynamic hitch assist, pro trailer backup assist and a trailer sway control system. Really....all this in a truck! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth. Rear View Camera, Sync, Wifi 4g, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF1GKF07401.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.steeltownford.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=bf62ebad-31a4-49e3-93be-9b163c26b54c&La



Family owned and operated in Selkirk for 35 Years.
Steeltown Ford is located just 20 minutes North of the Perimeter Hwy, with an onsite banking center that offers free consultations.
Ask about our special dealer rates available through all major banks and credit unions.


Steeltown Ford Protect Plus includes:
- Life Time Tire Warranty
Cars cost less in Selkirk

Dealer Permit # 1039


Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Selkirk. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Additional Features

Sync
Wifi 4G
Bluetooth. Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steeltown Ford

Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SEL AWD for sale in Selkirk, MB
2017 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SEL AWD 255,603 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Selkirk, MB
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 71,955 KM $37,794 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats for sale in Selkirk, MB
2023 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats 23,888 KM $37,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Steeltown Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford

933 Manitoba Ave, Selkirk, MB R1A 3T7

Call Dealer

1-888-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-632-0323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Steeltown Ford

1-888-632-0323

2016 Ford F-150