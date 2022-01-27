$33,694 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 4 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8154790

8154790 Stock #: 21545B

21545B VIN: 1FTEW1EP4GKD67935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 179,451 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.